Helen G. Hare Helen Hare, 98, died on February 24, 2019, at John Knox Hospice. The rosary at 9:45 followed by visitation and Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Presentation Church in Lee's Summit, MO, burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Vincent, in 1999, sister, Etta Funk, and her beloved companion Bun Murphy. She is survived by her son, Larry (Judy) Hare, daughter, Susan Lane (Steve Alexander), four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019