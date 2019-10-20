|
Helen Garey Webb Helen Garey Webb, 92, formerly of Liberty, MO, went to her heavenly home on October 13, 2019. She was born on a farm in St. Clair County, MO, on July 21, 1927, the only child of Orvell and Mary Garey. Helen attended Appleton City High School where she graduated as salutatorian and received a scholarship to attend Central Business College in Kansas City. While working at Fritts Dry Goods in Kansas City, she met Rhea Cole Webb who had recently returned from serving in the Navy. They were married in 1947 and both accepted Christ as their Savior while attending Kansas City Baptist Temple. Following his graduation from Kansas City Bible College in 1959, Rhea helped establish Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty, MO, where they moved in 1962. In 1974, Helen was hired as a Deputy Collector for Clay County, a position she held until retiring in 1994. Following Rhea's death in 2001, Helen traveled extensively throughout the United States and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She is survived by her children, Larry, Stephen, Jonathan, Philip and Mary Lois (Racine), eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation in memory of Helen will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday, October 31, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. 291 Hwy., Liberty, MO. A committal service will be at 10:00 am Friday, November 1, the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Women's Clinic. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019