Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
(913) 845-2740
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Helen "Duke" Hadukovich


1926 - 2019
Helen "Duke" Hadukovich Obituary
Helen "Duke" Hadukovich Helen "Duke" Hadukovich, 93, Kansas City, MO, formerly of Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. A memorial visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday November 24 with a Eulogy being said at 3pm at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, 604 E 4th Street Tonganoxie, KS 66086. Inurnment will take place in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie at a later date. Helen was born January 16, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Ready and Helen (Peresic) Hadukovich. She worked for 44 years for Merrill Lynch. Survivors include; one sister, Ann Mathia, TX; She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Luke's Foundation 901 E 104th Street Mail stop 100 south Kansas City, MO 64131.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019
