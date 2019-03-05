Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Livengood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Irene Livengood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Irene Livengood Obituary
Helen Irene Livengood Helen Irene Livengood, 82, passed away March 1, 2019. Irene was born on December 12, 1936, in Blue Springs, MO. She was an employee of Security Bank for many years. Survived by her sisters, Janice Wright and June Thomas (Ron); daughters, Linda Livengood and Sherry Herman (Patrick); sons, Brian Sole and Mark Livengood; preceded in death by son, Robert Sole. Visitation 5:00 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. - Porter Funeral Home-Kansas City, KS on March 7, 2019.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.