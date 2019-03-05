|
Helen Irene Livengood Helen Irene Livengood, 82, passed away March 1, 2019. Irene was born on December 12, 1936, in Blue Springs, MO. She was an employee of Security Bank for many years. Survived by her sisters, Janice Wright and June Thomas (Ron); daughters, Linda Livengood and Sherry Herman (Patrick); sons, Brian Sole and Mark Livengood; preceded in death by son, Robert Sole. Visitation 5:00 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. - Porter Funeral Home-Kansas City, KS on March 7, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019