Helen Jean Ambrose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jean Ambrose Helen Jean Ambrose finished her 100 year journey on earth Friday, June 5th. Born in Toronto, Canada, she lived in California and Kansas City, KS. She spent her first 36 years of marriage with Clarence Graether (D) father of Paul, Don (D), Doug, Shirley (D) and Anna, and her second 36 years of marriage with Bill Ambrose (D), father of Butch, Gordon and Melody. In all, she had 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Secretary to the Dean at Central Baptist Seminary for many years, she was also very involved with her church and volunteer work with Kaleidoscope and the public library. Her grace and smile blessed us all, and we miss her every day. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to The Nature Conservancy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved