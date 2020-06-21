Helen Jean Ambrose Helen Jean Ambrose finished her 100 year journey on earth Friday, June 5th. Born in Toronto, Canada, she lived in California and Kansas City, KS. She spent her first 36 years of marriage with Clarence Graether (D) father of Paul, Don (D), Doug, Shirley (D) and Anna, and her second 36 years of marriage with Bill Ambrose (D), father of Butch, Gordon and Melody. In all, she had 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Secretary to the Dean at Central Baptist Seminary for many years, she was also very involved with her church and volunteer work with Kaleidoscope and the public library. Her grace and smile blessed us all, and we miss her every day. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to The Nature Conservancy.



