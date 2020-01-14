|
Helen Jean Fenter Helen Jean (Racette) Fenter, 84, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Helen was born on May 18, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri to Margaret "Peggy" Bruce and Harold James Racette. Helen graduated from Kansas City Southwest High School and attended classes at Kansas City Art Institute. Her occupation was, first and foremost, a loving wife and mother of four children. She retired from Westlake Ace Hardware Corporation. Helen celebrated 62 years of marriage to her husband, Bill. She was a member of Lenexa Baptist Church and was a lifelong Christian. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, William K. Fenter, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Connie Feaster, Janice Dailey, Linda Fenter, and Kenneth Fenter (wife Phyllis) along with three grandchildren, Kyle Feaster (wife Deer), Amy Gibson (husband Chris), and Alayna Fenter. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1pm, followed by funeral service at 2pm at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park St., Lenexa, KS 66215 and/or the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020