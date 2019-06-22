Home

Helen L. Clabaugh Helen L. Clabaugh, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 21, 2019. Helen was born Helen L. LaGalle on December 15, 1921 to Magdalene and John LaGalle in Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by son Carey B. Clabaugh of KCMO, son John and his wife Sandy Clabaugh of Lee's Summit, two grandchildren, Susan Clabaugh also of Lee's Summit, Steve and his wife Kami Clabaugh of Lenexa and their son Evan. At her request, Helen's remains are being donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center for research. No services will be held and donations to the American Red Cross are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 22, 2019
