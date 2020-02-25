Kansas City Star Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
1926 - 2020
Helen L. "Pat" Heater Obituary
Helen L "Pat" Heater Helen L "Pat" Heater, 93 of Blue Springs, Mo. passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after a short illness. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th at 2:00 at Park Lawn with funeral services at 3:00 Helen enjoyed sports, bowling, golf and in her younger years softball. Helen worked at the Jones Store at Bannister Mall until her retirement. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years Donald P Heater, her oldest daughter Cindy Franks, her grandson Paul Stegner, and her granddaughter Christina Rhone. Helen was a breast cancer survivor for 17 years Helen is survived by daughters Cheryl (John) Vivian and Celeste(David)Stegner, grandchildren Patti and John Regan of Co, Michael and Jeress Vivian of KC, Ks. Carrie and Kent Putman of Lake Winnebago, Staci and Graham Brown, and Richard Rhone all of KC, Mo. great grandchildren Sarah, Nicholas and Christian Regan, Mary and Scott Carey, Helen Putman, and Emma, Audrey, and Isabel Brown. (Arrangements: Park Lawn 523-1234)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
