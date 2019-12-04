Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Kenney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Kenney Obituary
Helen L. Kenney Helen L. Kenney, 90, of Leawood, Kansas passed away December 1, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Helen was born on February 28, 1929 on the family farm in Stilwell, Kansas. Helen was a devoted wife for 70 years who loved her husband deeply. Their love was an inspiration to all. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had a heart for children. Helen is survived by the love of her life, Robert T. Kenney; son, Bob Kenney (Barbara); daughter, Debbie Cool (Rod); grandchildren, Travis and Jared Cool, Emily Moore (Alan), Brian Kenney (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Anderson and Philip Becker, Brian II and Gemma Kenney, Angelia, Bellina and Chiara Cool. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, December 6; Funeral Service at 2pm, Saturday, December 7, at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO, 64131. Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -