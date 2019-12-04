|
Helen L. Kenney Helen L. Kenney, 90, of Leawood, Kansas passed away December 1, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Helen was born on February 28, 1929 on the family farm in Stilwell, Kansas. Helen was a devoted wife for 70 years who loved her husband deeply. Their love was an inspiration to all. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had a heart for children. Helen is survived by the love of her life, Robert T. Kenney; son, Bob Kenney (Barbara); daughter, Debbie Cool (Rod); grandchildren, Travis and Jared Cool, Emily Moore (Alan), Brian Kenney (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Anderson and Philip Becker, Brian II and Gemma Kenney, Angelia, Bellina and Chiara Cool. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, December 6; Funeral Service at 2pm, Saturday, December 7, at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO, 64131. Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019