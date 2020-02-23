|
|
Helen L. Leiter Mrs. Helen L. Leiter, age 84, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on the morning of February 20, 2020, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Dermont, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane Leiter; her two sons, David Leiter & Michael Leiter; her four grandchildren Nicole Olson, Aubrey (Andrew) Curtis, Joseph Leiter & Nathan (Leticia Couto) Leiter; and her two great-grandchildren Emma Olson & Hunter Olson.Private family funeral services. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.913-438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020