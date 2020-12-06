Helen L. (Anzek) Podrebarac
December 2, 2020
Basehor, Kansas - Helen L. (Anzek) Podrebarac 84, of Basehor, Kansas passed away Dec. 2nd 2020. Funeral services will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor, KS on Monday Dec. 7th. Rosary will be prayed at 10AM with Visitation following and Mass at 11AM. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, KCKS. The family suggests memorials to Holy Angels, Holy Family (KCK), or Catholic Community Hospice (OP, KS.).
Mrs. Podrebarac was born May, 17th, 1936, to John and Johanna (Kovacic) Anzek, in Kansas City, KS. She was employed by the Wyandotte County Treasures Office for over 25 years, until retirement in 1998. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, their Alter Society, and KSKJ. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 43yrs. Joseph F. Podrebarac and all her siblings, of which she was the youngest of 11. She is survived by her four children, Stephen Podrebarac (Courtney), Michael Podrebarac (Sara), Mary Cowan (Paul), Theresa Podrebarac, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves a very special person in her life Matt Thomas. A great friend and companion for 15 years. Livestream of Mass will be available www.skradskifh-kc.com