1/1
Helen L. (Anzek) Podrebarac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen L. (Anzek) Podrebarac
December 2, 2020
Basehor, Kansas - Helen L. (Anzek) Podrebarac 84, of Basehor, Kansas passed away Dec. 2nd 2020. Funeral services will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor, KS on Monday Dec. 7th. Rosary will be prayed at 10AM with Visitation following and Mass at 11AM. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, KCKS. The family suggests memorials to Holy Angels, Holy Family (KCK), or Catholic Community Hospice (OP, KS.).
Mrs. Podrebarac was born May, 17th, 1936, to John and Johanna (Kovacic) Anzek, in Kansas City, KS. She was employed by the Wyandotte County Treasures Office for over 25 years, until retirement in 1998. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, their Alter Society, and KSKJ. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 43yrs. Joseph F. Podrebarac and all her siblings, of which she was the youngest of 11. She is survived by her four children, Stephen Podrebarac (Courtney), Michael Podrebarac (Sara), Mary Cowan (Paul), Theresa Podrebarac, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves a very special person in her life Matt Thomas. A great friend and companion for 15 years. Livestream of Mass will be available www.skradskifh-kc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Rosary
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
Dear Podrebarac Family,

I am so saddened to hear of your mother’s passing. Helen was such a happy and fun person to be around. When you were with her you just couldn’t help but to have a good time. So many good memories of times spent on Corona. Praying that each of you find strength in each other, your family & friends. We sure will miss our Helen.
Theresa Bukaty Chop
Friend
December 4, 2020
Helen was a very outgoing people person who was easy to be around. God bless and eternal rest be granted to her. She will be missed but left a lot of great memories.
Bob Holton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved