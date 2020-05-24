Helen L. Thompson
Helen L. Thompson Helen l Thompson, 94, Merriam, KS passed away May 18, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Robert L Thompson. Survived by children Linda Vaughan (David), Janie Lenihan (Mike) Mike Thompson & Greg Thompson; grandchildren Chris (Elena) Lohoefener, Juli Lohoefener & Jason Lenihan & brother Don White. Private family service at St. Pius X with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Great Plains SPAC, 5428 Antioch Dr., or Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W 97th St., OP, KS 66212. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
