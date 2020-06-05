Helen L Vaughan Helen L. Vaughan, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1927 in Springfield, MO to William and Grace Lohmeyer. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Eugene D. Vaughan, Sr.; and her brothers William A. Lohmeyer and James R. Lohmeyer. Helen is survived by her sister Mary K. McCoy; sons E. Donald Vaughan, Jr. (Pam), Richard M. Vaughan (Cheryl); grandchildren Richard M. Vaughan, Jr. (Kourtney), Jennifer G. Tapp (Jairus), Kathleen S Kinsella (AJ), Veronica Vaughan, Thomas E. Vaughan (Robyn), Christopher M. Vaughan (Lynn); and great grandchildren Grayson, Hayden, Sawyer, Emery, Chase, Isabella, Eila, Jane, Jillian, and Everett. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Children's Mercy Hospital or Northland Hospice. The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone at Northland Hospice, especially Christi.