Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hinemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise "Botts" Hinemeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Louise "Botts" Hinemeyer Obituary
Helen Louise "Botts" Hinemeyer Helen Louise"Botts" Hinemeyer, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away in her home on February 9, 2020. Memorial services will be held at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Helen was born on December 30, 1936 in Elliot, Iowa. She married Howard Gene Hinemeyer in 1954. Helen worked as an office administrator and was also a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents Blair and Ethel Botts, her two brothers, Lyman and Sidney and two sons, Alan and Michael. Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gene, her sons, David, Timothy and Gregory and three siblings, Mildred, Betty and Randall. She was Grandma to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Helen will be most remembered for her love of family, books, cooking, baking, KU basketball and KC Royals baseball. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 10100 W 87th Street, Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66212.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -