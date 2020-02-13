|
Helen Louise "Botts" Hinemeyer Helen Louise"Botts" Hinemeyer, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away in her home on February 9, 2020. Memorial services will be held at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Helen was born on December 30, 1936 in Elliot, Iowa. She married Howard Gene Hinemeyer in 1954. Helen worked as an office administrator and was also a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents Blair and Ethel Botts, her two brothers, Lyman and Sidney and two sons, Alan and Michael. Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gene, her sons, David, Timothy and Gregory and three siblings, Mildred, Betty and Randall. She was Grandma to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Helen will be most remembered for her love of family, books, cooking, baking, KU basketball and KC Royals baseball. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 10100 W 87th Street, Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2020