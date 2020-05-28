Helen Lucile Martin Helen Lucile Martin, age 98, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Lee's Summit. Mrs. Martin was born Nov. 4, 1921 to Mr. and Mrs. Dwight L. Miller in Trenton, Missouri. The family moved to Lee's Summit in 1922, where her father helped publish the Lee's Summit Journal. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1939. She attended Missouri Valley College, graduating in 1943 with an emphasis in music. She worked in Chicago for several years before returning to Lee's Summit and marrying her college sweetheart, James F. Martin, Jr. in 1946. They were lifelong residents of Lee's Summit. Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit, the same church she was baptized in as a child. She was very active in church activities. She served as choir director for 35 years and a devoted member of the choir for many more. Helen was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter JZ, the XXV Study Club, the Lee's Summit Historical Society, the Lee's Summit Hospital Auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Lee's Summit Hospital for over 25 years. In what spare time she had, she enjoyed playing bridge with the "bridge gals" and having coffee with her "coffee bunch". Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Martin, Jr., her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight L. Miller and a brother, John H. Miller. She is survived by her four daughters, Cathy Howell (Jack), Patty Sievers (Mike), Judy Holcomb (Monte), all of Lee's Summit, and Becky Stiles (Kent) of Spring, Texas, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and many loving friends. Private graveside services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time TBA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Music Department of the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700



