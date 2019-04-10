Helen Lucille Kemper Lucille Kemper, 98, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Westchester Village of Lenexa. Lucille enjoyed many adventures whether it be getting her pilots license at 23 years old to white water rafting at 85 years old. She loved to travel the world and live life to the fullest. She earned her college degree and served in WWII. Music was a huge part of her life which brought her great joy. She sang with many civic groups, acted in musicals, was director of "The Singing Circle" for 20 years and played her clarinet in various bands. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, son-in-law, 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. A son preceded her in death. A visitation will begin on Friday, April 12 at 1:00-2:00pm with a memorial service to follow at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66207. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

