|
|
Helen M. Dyer Helen M. Dyer went to be with her Lord on September 28, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born March 5th, 1929 at home in Hastings on Hudson, New York. She was one of 9 children. She married the love of her life on July 3rd, 1947 and they had 65 wonderful years together. Helen never worked outside the home, but made a career of being the best wife, mother and homemaker she could be. Everything she did was centered around her family. In later years, she doted on her grandchildren and would often brag to others about how many she had. They called her Grammie. She loved crocheting blankets for each newborn. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dyer Sr.; her son, Allen Dyer; and grandson, Zachariah Wiseman. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Wiseman; her son, Robert Dyer Jr.; her son-in-law, Don Wiseman; her daughter-in-law, Joan Dyer; her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Dyer, her sisters, June Castaldo and Joan Aserio; brother-in-law, Carl Aserio; her 16 grandchildren; 21 1/2 great-grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She truly will be missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Memorials and contributions are suggested to the s. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's "Summit, Missouri, 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 3, 2019