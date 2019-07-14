|
|
Helen M. England Helen M. England of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully July 9th at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in KCMO. She was 89 years old and survived by her son, Brian England, two grandchildren and one great grandson. Helen was a loving wife to Earl H. England, amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and will be missed by her family. Visitation beginning at 1pm, Wednesday, July 17 at Park Lawn, followed by graveside service at 2pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. (Arrangements: Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., KCMO 64138 (816)523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019