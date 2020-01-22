|
Helen Marion Rider Helen Marion Rider, 98, of Olathe, passed away on January 18, 2020 at the Olathe Hospice House. She was born on January 23, 1921 to Clifton and Winnetta (Hoggott) Preston in Kansas City, MO. On October 16, 1948 she married Jim O. Rider, and eventually made their home in Kansas City, KS. Helen and Jim moved to Gardner, KS in 1990. Helen worked as a Cafeteria Manager for the Kansas City, KS public schools and retired in June 1986, after 24 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gardner, and enjoyed quilting, ceramics and playing the piano. Helen is survived by her sons, George Rider and wife Jeannene Rider, of Overland Park, KS, and Elvin B. Rider and wife Lindy of New Castle, CO, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim O. Rider and brother, John Preston. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Penwell-Gabel Olathe, Chapel. Visitation and reception to follow from 11am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions are suggested to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020