Helen McMahill Helen McMahill, Overland Park, KS, passed away on her 98th birthday, June 12, from complications of a fall she had in October. She was born in Turney, Missouri on June 12, 1921 to Alpha and Ella Wolfe. Helen graduated from Cameron High School in 1939 and then moved to Kansas City where she graduated from Kansas City Business College. She went to work as an Administrative Assistant to the Executive Vice President of Western Auto. She ended up leaving that job to marry her husband of 67 years, Charles McMahill, on February 15, 1942. Later, they relocated to Kansas City with their son, Don, when Charles received a Medical Discharge from the Army. Helen was a career lady and when her children were in school, she returned to the work force as an Administrator on the UFCW Health and Welfare and Pension Funds for 45 years. After retirement, she continued to work part-time in various other jobs. During all the years she worked, she never forgot her family and was active in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, all school activities, driving 4 giggling girls to high school every day and always willing to take the children anywhere they needed to go. She was a member of the former Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 10 years. She held various offices in Beta Sigma Phi and was an active member for years. She also organized and served as President of the UFCW Retirees Club. Helen prided herself in total perfection and organization. She stressed to her children to strive for perfection, be organized, on time and keep a good work ethic. Her house was always spotlessly clean, laundry done and dinner prepared, all while caring for two children and working 40+ hours a week. She was lucky to have such a great husband to help. Helen and Charles had a great passion for traveling. They traveled to all 50 states, many foreign countries and went on numerous cruises. She loved to do hand work and had hand stitched over 30 quilts in her retirement. Her one vice she loved was to play slots at the casino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Don; grandson, Jeffrey; son-in-law, Mike Boyd; and sister, Alma Metsale. Helen is survived by her daughter, Kay Boyd of Overland Park; granddaughter, Jennifer DeHaven (Eric) of Olathe; 5 great grandchildren; granddog, Annie Boyd; sister, Lois Moore of Trenton; and a niece. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Cremation will take place and burial will follow at a later date in Osborn Cemetery with her beloved husband, son, and parents. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019