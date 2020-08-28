Helen R. Perucca Helen Perucca, 97, of Prairie Village died on Aug. 26, 2020, of natural causes. Helen was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 20, 1923, to John and Elsie Saylor Raney. She had a sister, Alene Moedinger, who preceded her in death, and a surviving brother, John Raney. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, in 1941. She married Paul G. Perucca in December 1944, and the two were married for more than 45 years until his death in 1988. They had two children, Kirk (Cindy Worthy) and Susan Alberts (Joel). After Paul's death, she enjoyed a 25-year relationship with Mort Beck. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for 15 years at Marsh Steel. She was a longtime, dedicated member of Village Presbyterian Church, where she was involved with the Women's Association, Mariners, Christian education and the Village Food Pantry. Later she served as an active participant at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Helen was a kind, loving and generous person who cherished her family, friends, church and home who loved to dance. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by three grandsons, Adam Alberts (Emily), Eric Alberts (Kim), and Michael Alberts (Lexee); two granddaughters, Paige Worthy (Mark Wrobel) and Holly Worthy (Tony Bates); and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Alberts and Owen Alberts. We will have a Zoom service for her at 2 p.m. Central on Saturday. Contact the family for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church at 5931 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64130-4242.



