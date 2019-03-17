Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Helen Reichert Helen Reichert, 79, of Independence, MO passed away March 13, 2019. She was born July 7, 1939 in Bunceton, MO to Thomas and Georgia Nelson. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Wilson; and brother, Raymond Nelson. She is survived by daughter, Tracy Reichert; son, Craig Reichert and wife Sandy; two grandchildren, Daniel and David Reichert; and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Helen's name to either the MS Society or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com(Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
