Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Helen "Frankie" Schubert


1926 - 2019
Helen "Frankie" Schubert Obituary
Helen "Frankie" Schubert Helen "Frankie" Schubert passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO on Sunday December 1, 2019. Helen was born on September 9, 1926 In New York, New York and grew up in Connecticut. She lived most of her adult life in Prairie Village, Kansas. Helen is survived by her son, Peter Schubert, Grandson Christopher Schubert, Granddaughter Kelli Schubert and great-grandsons, Jeremiah Schubert and Nathan Cherry. A visitation will be held at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO from 6:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the requests contributions to the , 3846 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
