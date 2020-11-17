1/
Helen "Gerry" Scott
1928 - 2020
April 4, 1928 - November 13, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Helen "Gerry" Scott, 92, passed away November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday, November 19, at Longview Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 10:30am at Longview Funeral Home.
Mrs. Scott was born on April 4, 1928 in Harrisonville, MO to Victor and Grace Maddox. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Scott, and two brothers, Johnny Maddox and David Maddox. Survivors include her two children, Wayne H. Scott and Jan D. Scott; and two sisters, Martha Lee and Lela Setatut.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Longview Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 - 11:15 AM
Longview Cemetery
