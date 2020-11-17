Helen "Gerry" ScottApril 4, 1928 - November 13, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Helen "Gerry" Scott, 92, passed away November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday, November 19, at Longview Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 10:30am at Longview Funeral Home.Mrs. Scott was born on April 4, 1928 in Harrisonville, MO to Victor and Grace Maddox. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Scott, and two brothers, Johnny Maddox and David Maddox. Survivors include her two children, Wayne H. Scott and Jan D. Scott; and two sisters, Martha Lee and Lela Setatut.