Mrs. Shearer was the Mother of my best friend and next-door neighbor Gail. She was a great Mom to put up with our preteen and teenage dramas, raise all her kids, wonderful wife to Mr. Shearer, worked full time and had company from all over come to visit often. The Shearers, Wiggles and Pearl, Gail’s dogs will always be the best part of my happy memories growing up and growing old, parted my miles but always near and dear in my heart. This world is sadder without Helen Shearer and she will be missed.

Shary Tuder Trader.

SHARON TRADER

Neighbor