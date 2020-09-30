1/1
Helen Shearer
Helen Shearer
September 20, 2020
Gravois Mills, Missouri - Helen Shearer, 90, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away at home, on September 20, 2020 of Covid-19.
She was a great Mom and champion caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Shearer and grandson Jacob Shearer.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Jackson; sons, Gary Shearer and Don Shearer; daughter, Gail Kloiber (Robert); grandsons, Andy Shearer, Richard Kloiber (Heidi) and Paul Berrian (Michelle); granddaughters, Vickie Kloiber and Kimmy Berrian; eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. 573-374-7688


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 29, 2020
Mrs. Shearer was the Mother of my best friend and next-door neighbor Gail. She was a great Mom to put up with our preteen and teenage dramas, raise all her kids, wonderful wife to Mr. Shearer, worked full time and had company from all over come to visit often. The Shearers, Wiggles and Pearl, Gail’s dogs will always be the best part of my happy memories growing up and growing old, parted my miles but always near and dear in my heart. This world is sadder without Helen Shearer and she will be missed.
Shary Tuder Trader.
SHARON TRADER
Neighbor
September 29, 2020
She was a amazing lady inside and out. Love you Aunt Helen. No more taking care of anyone just enjoy being with Uncle Bob
Ginny Shearer
Family
September 29, 2020
Mama, you were my best friend. You were the most amazing strong person. I will forever miss telling you everything. I will miss our epic shopping trips, and our movie nights. I will miss your amazing roasts and mashed potatoes, your famous brisket. You did everything with love. My once a week margarita will never be the same. We had so much fun. I value your wisdom and your opinion. There is no one in this world like you.
Gail Kloiber
Family
