Helen V. ZinkFebruary 5, 1925 - November 18, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - She was born Helen Virginia Warren to Henry Brock Warren and Mildred Stevens Warren on Feb. 5, 1925 in Richland, Mo. Her dad used to tease, "Sometimes she's Helen Virginia and sometimes she's Helen Missouri." Helen graduated from Richland High School in 1943. She attended MU for one year, then worked as a receptionist and dental assistant at Fort Leonard Wood. She met her husband to be, Foster D. Zink, at a USO dance on the base. They married on Feb. 25, 1945. After Foster's service, they moved to Kansas City, Mo. Helen and Foster had two children, owned a home and a small business, and lived out their lives in Kansas City, Mo. Helen and Foster loved to take cruises, she especially loved Nassau Bahamas and Hawaii. They loved to entertain their friends and neighbors and family. Helen was a perfect hostess, an amazing cook and baker. She loved to read, and crochet. You could drop by at any time for a visit and a snack. Helen passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Foster, her brother Charles S. Warren, and her son David L. Zink. She is survived by her daughter Kay L. Hendrix, her grandchildren Tiffany, Stevie, Summer, and Eric, and her great-grandchildren Gabriel and Bodhi. A funeral service for Helen will be held on Tues, Nov. 24, 2020 at 12 pm at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd. Kansas City, Mo 64119. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Gladstone, Mo. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only, but will be livestreamed on McGilley Antioch Chapel's Facebook.