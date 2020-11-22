1/1
Helen V. Zink
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen V. Zink
February 5, 1925 - November 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - She was born Helen Virginia Warren to Henry Brock Warren and Mildred Stevens Warren on Feb. 5, 1925 in Richland, Mo. Her dad used to tease, "Sometimes she's Helen Virginia and sometimes she's Helen Missouri." Helen graduated from Richland High School in 1943. She attended MU for one year, then worked as a receptionist and dental assistant at Fort Leonard Wood. She met her husband to be, Foster D. Zink, at a USO dance on the base. They married on Feb. 25, 1945. After Foster's service, they moved to Kansas City, Mo. Helen and Foster had two children, owned a home and a small business, and lived out their lives in Kansas City, Mo. Helen and Foster loved to take cruises, she especially loved Nassau Bahamas and Hawaii. They loved to entertain their friends and neighbors and family. Helen was a perfect hostess, an amazing cook and baker. She loved to read, and crochet. You could drop by at any time for a visit and a snack. Helen passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Foster, her brother Charles S. Warren, and her son David L. Zink. She is survived by her daughter Kay L. Hendrix, her grandchildren Tiffany, Stevie, Summer, and Eric, and her great-grandchildren Gabriel and Bodhi. A funeral service for Helen will be held on Tues, Nov. 24, 2020 at 12 pm at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd. Kansas City, Mo 64119. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Gladstone, Mo. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only, but will be livestreamed on McGilley Antioch Chapel's Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
To the family,

Please know that God is a source of comfort and strength. He will hold on to you to help you heal your broken heart. God will fortify you! (Isa. 41:10) Cherish the wonderful memories!
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved