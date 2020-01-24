|
|
Helen Marie Wutich Helen Marie (Cavlovic) Wutich passed away January 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Helen was born January 2, 1922 on Strawberry Hill to Luka & Helen (Carr) Cavlovic. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo, and former parishioner of St. John the Baptist for 70 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Wutich on March 2, 2001, brothers Joseph "Tim" and Frank Cavlovic, and sisters Mary Cavlovic and Rose Grosko. Surviving are daughters Jacqueline (Jerry) Williams, Linda Wutich, Helene (Tom) Williams and Mary Frances (John) France. Helen was a loving Grammie to 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Gladstone, MO from 10 to 11am on Saturday, January 25, with rosary starting at 9:45 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00. The family requests no flowers. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to St Charles Borromeo Church Fund or Strawberry Hill Museum. Full obituary at www.skradskifh-kc.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020