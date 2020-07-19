Hellen D Weatherman Hines Hellen D Weatherman Hines, 88, of Grandview, MO died Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Hellen was born March 11, 1932 in Kansas City, MO and lived in Grandview before moving to John Knox Village in Lee's Summit. She loved the staff and they loved her sweet personality. Hellen's survivors include her sons, David Weatherman and Roy Weatherman; four grandchildren, Ginny Weatherman, Megan Weatherman, Deanna Weatherman and Danny Robertson; two great grandchildren, Hunter Clifton and Wyatt Damm. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Weatherman; second husband, Leslie Hines; mother, Lora Gillespie; father, Elmer Gillespie; all of her siblings; and one son, Charles Weatherman, who died at 2 months of age. No memorial events are scheduled at this time. She will be buried at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com