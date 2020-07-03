Helmut Fred Lang Fred Lang, 76, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on July 1, 2020. Fred was born the son of William and Josephina Lang on April 3, 1944 in Grafenrheinfeld, West Germany. Fred moved to the United States when he was 12 years old. Following graduation, he joined the Marines where he served in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 327 for many years. In his free time, Fred enjoyed going to the lake, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards with his close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lang; son, Robert Smith; and daughter, Stacy Collette. He is survived by his companion, Brenda Dixon; son, Scott Lang; daughter, Sheri Dyche; sister, Karin Franke; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Please visit Fred's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com