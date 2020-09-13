Henry A. Lee Md. Dr Henry Lee, 88, who made his home in Leawood, Kansas and Snowmass Village, Colorado, passed away on September 3rd, 2020. There will be a private family service at a later date in Snowmass. Henry was born on April 10th, 1932 in Springfield, Missouri. He attended Culver Military Academy and then on to the University of Arkansas, and finally to the University of Missouri at Columbia where he completed medical school and most importantly, met and married his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean Schwiering. He then finished his residency in radiology at Washington University in St Louis. Henry landed in Kansas City in 1962 where he practiced radiology at Baptist Medical Center and was eventually named head of the department until his retirement in 1989. Henry was the patriarch and rock of his family and made it a priority for them to be close. He delighted in sharing time with his grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Henry was an avid golfer at Blue Hills CC and Wolf Creek. He was also passionate about model railroading, and once graced the cover of Model Railroader magazine. His model train layout was featured at the national convention when it was held in KC. Henry also loved to ski. He and Jean traveled the world. Henry's love of skiing lead them to build their home in the mountains in Colorado, which was the hub of all family gatherings. He loved his Chiefs! He was dedicated from day one and held season tickets at Municipal Stadium and Arrowhead. He was forever positive that they would bring home another Super Bowl and was thrilled to watch it happen. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, J. Lawrence and Christine S Lee, brother Lawrence, and wife Jean S. Lee. Survivors include children: Renee Erickson (Rick), Hal (Linda), Jim (Deanna), Jeff (Laurie), grandchildren: Lauren, Alexandra (Nate), Taylor, Hank, Spencer (Adrianne), Austin, Jeffrey (Casey), Courtney, Alec, Caroline (TJ), Jack, and great grandson: Emerson. His example of resiliency and what you can do with a positive attitude will leave a lasting legacy for his children and grandchildren. His family is so grateful for this amazing man and hope there are ski slopes in heaven and he woke up to a big powder day. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Snowmass Chapel.



