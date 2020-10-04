Henry Brown Jr.

April 28, 2020 - September 28, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Early Monday, September 28th, a husband, father and child of God was called home. Henry Brown, Jr. was born on April 28, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas to Alice Austin Brown and Henry Brown, Sr. He is survived by his three daughters, Kellie Brown, Sherri Brown, and Brooke Brown-Moorehead and son, Jay Brown.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at the Antioch Church, 5201 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66202. Visitation is at 11 o'clock and the service will start at noon. Flowers or condolences can be sent to the church address.





