Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Henry Clay Lassiter

Henry Clay Lassiter Obituary
Henry Clay Lassiter Henry Clay Lassiter, 86, Belton, MO passed away, Dec. 21, 2019. Memorial Visitation 6-8pm, Thurs. Jan. 2, Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO.Henry was born, May 1, 1933 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to William and Dorothy Lassiter. He served in the US Coast Guard for four years, and in the US Coast Guard Reserves for four years. He worked and retired from Allied Signal after 32 years. Henry was a woodworker. He started as an apprentice cabinet maker and that became a lifelong passion. He later made many decorative pieces and children's toys, many of which were donated. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lenora; parents; sister, Patricia; and brother, Bill. He is survived by his two sons, Clayton (Jean) and Steve (Diane); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Paul.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
