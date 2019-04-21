Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Henry Delgado Jr. Henry Delgado, Jr.,71, went to the Lord on April 10, 2019. He was born on Feb. 14, 1948 in Kansas City, MO. Many knew him from West Jr. and Westport High School. Henry was employed by BPU for 29 years and enjoyed 16 years of retirement. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Eloise (Velasquez) Delgado; his son, Henry III; brother, Joseph (Nancy) Delgado; and companion, Debbie Waddell. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Rachelle Armenta and her mother, Carolyn; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces nephews, and many friends. A visitation will be held 6-7:30 pm on Friday, April 26 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO, with a memorial service following at 7:30 pm. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
