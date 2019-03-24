Henry Droll Member of the Greatest Generation, chemist, historian, teacher, and above-average poker player, Henry Droll left the building on March 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in New York City to Henry John Droll and Mary Marion Bereis, he excelled in math and science. Recognizing this aptitude, the nuns at St. Brigid's elementary school facilitated his admission to Brooklyn Tech, an elite New York City public high school that specializes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Completion of a degree, however, would have to wait until after the war. One month shy of his 18th birthday, Henry enlisted in the U.S. Navy, much to the dismay of his mother. Deployed to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, Henry trained as a medical corpsman in preparation for the invasion of the Japanese home islands whichlucky for him and his progenywas averted when Japan surrendered. Upon his discharge in 1946, he returned to Brooklyn Tech to complete his high school degree before moving on to study chemistry at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. While working at the university hospital, he espied a pretty Italian-American girl working in the hospital lab. It took about a year but, finally, in 1952, he convinced Mary Campana to marry him. Nine months later, the university awarded Henry a master's degree and Mary presented him with his first daughter. By 1956 he had secured a doctorate in chemistry from Penn State and another daughter. After a brief stint at Westinghouse, the family decamped to the University of Kansas City (now UMKC) where Henry accepted the position as a professor of chemistryone he held for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Mary, and four daughters: Mary (Dennis) Feighny, Christine (Ted) Goff, Katherine, and Eleanor (Peter) Minda, as well as four accomplished grandchildren: Caitlin, Michael, Stephen, and Elliott, and two-and-one-on-the-way great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Henry John and by a brother Raymond. A private service will be held at a later date.

