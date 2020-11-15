Henry E. Leonard
July 28, 1956 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Henry E. Leonard, 64, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born in Kansas City, MO, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Southwest High School (1973) and Kansas State University (BS marketing, 1978), and he earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University in 1981. For many years, Henry operated Marthabelle's Print Shoppe, 51st and Main, in the neighborhood where he grew up. Henry also invested in other real estate properties, but, most important, he had legions of friends. He was involved in many volunteer, civic and social activities. He was active in the KC Young Republicans and the Jaycees. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Kansas City (Club 13, 29 years), the Native Sons and Daughters of KC, Kansas City Urban Core Group, and United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Henry was an avid consumer of Kansas City history. He read continuously and studied and analyzed all phases of business and history, as well as social, political and religious theories. He loved hiking and cycling, and boating at Lake of the Ozarks, where he owned property. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry R. Leonard. He is survived by his mother, Marthabelle Leonard; sisters Rebecca (Tim) Hyder and Martha (Patrick) Voight, niece Elizabeth(Mike) Page, and great nephew Harrison Page. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private, but the service will be live streamed at 1
p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Online condolences and live stream at mtmoriah.net
. A celebration of Henry's life will be held later. Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Rotary Club or the Native Sons and Daughters of KC.