Henry Edward "Ed" Backstrom Ed, 77, of Kearney, MO passed away on Fri. Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife by his side. Ed was born March 22, 1942 to Henry and Florence Backstrom in Kansas City, KS. Ed graduated from Raytown High School and proudly served in the US Army Reserves during Vietnam. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Ararat Shrine and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 39 years. On October 12, 1968, he married Sharron Chambers. He had many friends and was described as one of a kind. He loved his pets and had rescued numerous greyhounds through the years, was an avid fisherman and competed in many tournaments, as well as loved the KC Royals and KC Chiefs. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sharron; sister-in-laws, Carol (Carl) Lyon, Barbara (Stan) McDermott; brother-in-law, Chris (Sara) Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 10 AM Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior at White Chapel Funeral Home (6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419). Burial: White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the City Union Mission. www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020