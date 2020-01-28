Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Backstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Edward "Ed" Backstrom


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Edward "Ed" Backstrom Obituary
Henry Edward "Ed" Backstrom Ed, 77, of Kearney, MO passed away on Fri. Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife by his side. Ed was born March 22, 1942 to Henry and Florence Backstrom in Kansas City, KS. Ed graduated from Raytown High School and proudly served in the US Army Reserves during Vietnam. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Ararat Shrine and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 39 years. On October 12, 1968, he married Sharron Chambers. He had many friends and was described as one of a kind. He loved his pets and had rescued numerous greyhounds through the years, was an avid fisherman and competed in many tournaments, as well as loved the KC Royals and KC Chiefs. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sharron; sister-in-laws, Carol (Carl) Lyon, Barbara (Stan) McDermott; brother-in-law, Chris (Sara) Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 10 AM Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior at White Chapel Funeral Home (6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419). Burial: White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the City Union Mission. www.dwnwhitechapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -