Henry Hoss

May 5, 1942 - November 9, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Henry Hoss passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born to Henry C. Hoss Sr. and Maxine Arnold Hoss on May 5, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. He spent four years in the Navy after high school. He was a welder by trade and worked at WABCO in Peoria, Illinois for 25 years. Later he worked at Little Sisters of the Poor in Kansas City as the maintenance director. He had the ability to play piano by ear and enjoyed playing for the residents of Little Sisters. He loved the outdoors and spent time fishing and camping with his children. He was proud to be a faithful Catholic and believed in the power of prayer. He is survived by his sister, Norma Prine (Dan), daughter Julie Sumner (Curt), son Henry Hoss and son Michael Hoss (Tammie). He has four grandchildren, Megan Smith (Joseph), Dalton Sumner, Preston Jenkins and Matt Hoss. He also leaves a great-grandson, Constantine Smith. Henry's wish was to be cremated with no services.





