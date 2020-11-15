1/
Henry Hoss
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Hoss
May 5, 1942 - November 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Henry Hoss passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born to Henry C. Hoss Sr. and Maxine Arnold Hoss on May 5, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. He spent four years in the Navy after high school. He was a welder by trade and worked at WABCO in Peoria, Illinois for 25 years. Later he worked at Little Sisters of the Poor in Kansas City as the maintenance director. He had the ability to play piano by ear and enjoyed playing for the residents of Little Sisters. He loved the outdoors and spent time fishing and camping with his children. He was proud to be a faithful Catholic and believed in the power of prayer. He is survived by his sister, Norma Prine (Dan), daughter Julie Sumner (Curt), son Henry Hoss and son Michael Hoss (Tammie). He has four grandchildren, Megan Smith (Joseph), Dalton Sumner, Preston Jenkins and Matt Hoss. He also leaves a great-grandson, Constantine Smith. Henry's wish was to be cremated with no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Assurance Cremation Society
860 W Blue Ridge Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64145
816-941-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved