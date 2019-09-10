Home

Henry M. Smith

Henry M. Smith Obituary
Henry M. Smith Henry M. Smith, 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sept. 5, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019, Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel. Memorial contributions to City Union Mission. Dr. Smith was born Aug. 25, 1935 in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS and then earned his PhD in physical chemistry from the University of North Carolina. He was married to his wife, Beth, who preceded him in death, for 61 years. He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Phil & Barb Smith, David & Nancy Smith, David & Leslie Adams; and by his 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Justin Smith, Katie Smith, Josh Smith and Amy Smith.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019
