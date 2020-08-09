1/
Henry Morgan
Henry Morgan Henry Morgan, age 92, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Parkview Heights in Garnett Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Scipio, Kansas, with burial to follow in the St. John's Cemetery, Greeley, Kansas. A Rosary will be held on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., with visitation following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Morgan Nursing Scholarship Fund and can be left in care of the funeral home. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
