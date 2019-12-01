Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry DeVry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry W. "Bill" DeVry Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry W. "Bill" DeVry Jr. Obituary
Henry W. "Bill" DeVry Jr. Henry William "Bill" DeVry, Jr., 87, passed away November 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday, December 7, at the Park Lawn Chapel, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City (816) 523-1234. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. In thanksgiving for the staff and residents at Kingswood Senior Living Center, contributions in Bill's memory are suggested to the Kingswood Employee Holiday Fund, 10000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64114. Bill's obituary will be published in Wednesday's Star.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -