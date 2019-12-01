|
Henry W. "Bill" DeVry Jr. Henry William "Bill" DeVry, Jr., 87, passed away November 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday, December 7, at the Park Lawn Chapel, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City (816) 523-1234. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. In thanksgiving for the staff and residents at Kingswood Senior Living Center, contributions in Bill's memory are suggested to the Kingswood Employee Holiday Fund, 10000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64114. Bill's obituary will be published in Wednesday's Star.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019