Herbert E. Peter Herbert E. Peter,88, Overland Park, KS, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ February 13, 2020. He was born December 4, 1931 in Cherokee, Oklahoma. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska and his masters degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Herb was united in marriage to Marilynn Kurth of El paso, Illinois and their marriage was blessed by two children, Bradford and Brenda. Herb spent more than 35 years working as an educator and musician with Lutheran Churches and Schools beginning in Richmond, VA, then Seward, NE, and Orange, CA. Upon his retirement and move to Shawnee he became a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Irene Peter; his wife of 61 years, Marilynn Peter; his son, Bradford Peter and grandson, Benjamin Peter. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda and son-in-law Keith Bohaty of Overland Park, KS; daughter in law, Nancy Peter of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Cory Peter (Merry) of Scottsdale, AZ; Brent Bohaty (Katelyn) of Overland Park, KS; and granddaughter, Bree Koncak (Colton) of Westminster, CO. Great granddaughters, Isabelle Bohaty and Blake Koncak as well as a brother; three sisters; a sister-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law and a number of nieces and nephews. We rejoice in the full glory that is now his as he spends eternity with Christ. We thank many for the wonderful care he received during his final years; his physician Dr. Herrick and his staff, the nurses and care givers at Rose Estates and his team from Kansas City Hospice. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Monday, Feb 17, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Shawnee, KS. Private burial will be at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Shawnee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Church or Hope Lutheran School. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215, 913-438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020