Herbert Fehner Kramer Herbert F. Kramer, 90, of Kansas City, Missouri (formerly of Lee's Summit) passed away on July 26, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Mr. Kramer will lie in state from 9:30-10:30 prior to the funeral service at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 17200 E. 39th St. Independence, MO 64055. Graveside services with full Military Honors will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at 2:30pm in Alma, MO. Herbert was born on March 3, 1929 in Blackburn, MO to Herman and Emilie (Fehner) Kramer. He attended Trinity Lutheran grade school, Alma High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. From 1952 to 1953, Herbert served in Japan with the United States Air Force before serving in the Reserves. Herbert taught Math at Westport High School and Metropolitan Community College-Longview. He also prepared taxes for H&R Block. Herbert served in various leadership positions with his local church congregation, as well with Lutheran Laymen's League, and Lutheran Mission Association. He enjoyed travel, visiting every state and almost all National Parks. Herbert was greatly loved and will be forever missed. Survivors include: wife Gertrude Kramer; daughter Connie Kramer; son Gary Kramer (Patty); son Robert Kramer (Sheryl); son David Kramer; grandchildren Merry Macuzzi (Carl), Alex Kramer (Erin), Tiffany Hackworth (Brian), Melody Benson (Zachary), Sabrina Schneider (Frederick) and Jonathan Kramer; seven great grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Emilie Kramer, and brothers Gerhard and Walter Kramer. Contributions may be made to the Herbert Kramer Scholarship Fund, MCC Foundation or Lutheran Hour Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019