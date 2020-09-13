Herbert Frederick Ziegler, Jr. Herbert Frederick Ziegler, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, in the presence of his loving twin daughters.He was born March 3, 1924, in Kansas City, Mo. to Herbert F. Ziegler, Sr. and Florence Schweiger Ziegler. On February 6, 1998, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Shirley Deines Ziegler. Herb was predeceased by siblings, Mary Ann Ziegler Conley Perry, Joseph Raymond Ziegler, Dr. John Gerard Ziegler, Dorothy Ziegler Hogan Orscheln, and Betty Ziegler Broski. Herb is survived by his twin daughters: Amy Florence Fischbach and husband Dave and their five children: John, Paul, Lily, Anna and Ben Herbert; and Joan Ziegler Delahunt and her husband Colm and their two children: Aidan and Fiona; a sister, Virginia Ziegler Bagby; nieces and nephews. Herb, a U.S. Navy, WWII veteran, began his career as a Manufacturer's Agent in the Mechanical Power Transmission field. He served as the president of the Herbert F. Ziegler, Jr. Company until his retirement in 1988 at the age of 64. Herb was grateful for his family and felt a special obligation to live up to that heritage. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors, and to honor his memory, his family plans to have a paver inscribed with a personal message at the Celebration Terrace at the Overland Park Arboretum. Please make donations payable to the Friends of the Arboretum, PO Box 26147, Overland Park, KS, 66225. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Cure of Ars Church, and interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.The obituary in its entirety and live stream link can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com