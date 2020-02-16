|
Herbert J. "Joe" Benskin Herbert J. "Joe" Benskin, 73, Leawood, KS, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20 at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to House of Hope, 7044 Antioch, Overland Park, KS 66204 or Cure' of Ars Catholic Church. Joe was born January 28, 1947, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. He had been a local business owner for over 50 years. Joe was a member of Cure' of Ars Catholic Church and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Benskin. Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Audrey Benskin, 2 children and their spouses, Joe and Chamie Benskin, Nicole and Tom Bell, 4 grandchildren, Clara and Josie Benskin, Audrey and Andie Bell, and 2 sisters, Susan Sloan and Sharon Harding. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020