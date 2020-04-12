|
Herbert W. Vogel Herbert W. Vogel, 83, passed away on April 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Dorothy and family kindly ask to keep the funeral private at Holy Angels Catholic Church with burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Herb was born in Wyoming and graduated from Wyandotte High School. After graduation, Herb proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve for eight years. After his service, he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and Trans World Airlines. His job at TWA enabled him and his family to pursue travel interests across the globe. Herb successfully received his Associate Degree in business while he and Dorothy raised a family while both working full-time. He worked at Cabela's to help stay active after retirement from TWA. Herb is survived by his wife of 62 years Dorothy, daughter Kathy (Tom), son Gary, and daughter Kristy (Chris). His grandchildren Tommy (Jeni), Emily (TJ), Lucas, Patrick, Evan and Adam. His great-grandchildren Cora, Anna, Dylan and baby-to-be due in August. Siblings Gearhard and Charlene, and stepbrother Robert (Judy). Lastly, his doggies, Buddy and Sassy. Full Obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020