Herbert Wayne Martin Herbert Wayne Martin of Kansas City, MO passed away on February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5 to 7pm, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday February 12 at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soul mate Barbara Jean (Small) Martin, and by his brother Lee William Martin. Herb often recounted the story of how he and Barbara first met when he sat next to her in a class at Kansas City Junior College. They lost touch, but fate brought them together when he was on the bus and saw her waiting at a stop. He looked her up, although he got the wrong Barbara Small on the first try. Throughout their lives, their community, children, and travels kept them busy, but they were happiest just being together. Family was paramount to Herb. Losing his mother at age 7, he was very close to his two brothers as well as their extended families. He is survived by his four children, Kimberley Spies (Greg), Barbara Galan (Juan), Melissa Blount (Nick) and Christopher Martin (Susan), all of the Kansas City area, by his brother, retired Judge Gene Robert Martin, and by his many treasured nieces and nephews. His pride and joy were his ten grandchildren, Kyle (30), Katherine (27) and Kristen (24) Spies; James (40) and Sophie (18) Galan; Elaine (18) and Jillian (13) Blount; and Willem (15), Olivia (14) and August (10) Martin. Herb was born on October 16, 1929, in Kansas City, MO. After graduating from Paseo High School, he served in the US Army and was stationed in Japan during World War II. In 1952, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Iowa where he also lettered in intercollegiate swimming, a passion he maintained throughout his life. He remained a loyal Hawkeye and regularly attended alumni events in Iowa City. He earned CPA certificates in Kansas and Missouri and after starting his career at Ernst & Ernst, he held controllership positions in a variety of businesses. In 1996, he retired as Vice President and Controller of Massman Construction Co. Herb had a sharp intellect and a deep work ethic, balanced by a sense of humor. He developed many friendships in his career and served on numerous committees including the AGC of America Tax and Fiscal Affairs Committee, AGC of Missouri Insurance and Legislative Committee, the Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City Safety/Insurance Committee, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Labor and Social Legislation Committee. Herb had a sense of civic duty. In 1981, he was appointed by Missouri Governor Bond to serve on the Governor's Advisory Council on Employment Security. He was appointed by the Missouri Legislature to serve on the Worker's Compensation Labor/Employer Advisory Committee and in 1994, he was appointed by Missouri Governor Carnahan to the Missouri Workers' Compensation Determinations Review Board and was elected Chairman of that Board. Herb was a member of the Westport Optimist Club of Kansas City since 1964 and during that time served as President, Vice President, and Treasurer. For over 50 years, the group steadfastly maintained their weekly 7am breakfast meeting, illustrating their dedication to the Club's creed and their friendship. He was a Board member, Chairman and Treasurer of the Red Bridge Branch YMCA and also served on the Greater Kansas City YMCA Business and Finance Committee. In 1998, Herb became a volunteer counselor at the Johnson County Kansas Juvenile Detention Center in Olathe, KS, focusing on anger management. In November 2019, St. Thomas More Parish honored him for 50 years of service in assisting with counting the mass collections. In January 2012, Herb was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastasized Prostate Cancer. He met this with characteristic resilience and became active in charitable organizations with cancer awareness and research objectives, including Drown Out Cancer, the Prostate Network, and Gilda's Club of Kansas City. Herb championed the importance of education for his children and grandchildren, tirelessly attending their activities, milestones and graduations and encouraging their interests. His family will cherish memories of Sundays at Papa's, annual Colorado trips and hearing stories of his extraordinary life. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements McGilley State Line Chapel 816-942-6180
Published in Kansas City Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020