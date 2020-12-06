1/1
Kansas City, Kansas - Herman Michael Basler was born in Barry, MO on September 22, 1921. He attended Stormy Point Elementary School and graduated from Raytown High School in 1939. He attended Huff Business College and worked for Luziers Cosmetics and Hallmark Cards before going to work for Sear's Roebuck & Co. where he worked for 42 years. He enlisted for service in the US Army in 1942 and spent 2 years training in the States before landing on the European Continent spending another 2 years serving in the 4th Armored Division of General Patton's 3rd Army earning 4 Bronze Battle Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation and ended his service in the Army as a Battery Commander with the rank of Captain in 1946. He met his wife, Virginia Bath in 1942 while working at Sears and were married after the war on May 1, 1946. They had two sons, Alan and Philip, and were involved with all of their activities and were married 54 years until Virginia's death on August 30th, 2000.He was active in Boy Scouts, softball, baseball, Truman High School Patriots Booster's Club and the University of Kansas Jayhawk Club. He was also active in church activities where he was an Elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was also a member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, The Fourth Armored Division, The National Association of Retired Sears Employees, the Raytown Historical Society, The American Legion, The Military Order of World Wars and a Charter Member of the National World War II Museum. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucy, father Herman G., a sister Mary, a brother Henry, his wife Virginia, a grandson Jevon and daughter in law Joyce. He is survived by his son Alan Basler, son Philip Basler (wife Betsy), grandchildren Alana (husband Clifton Castleman), Joshua Nixon, Zachary Nixon, great grandchildren McKenzie, Hailey, Anthony, Erik. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family has requested a private service at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. Herman will be laid to rest at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Raytown Historical Society, at P.O. Box 16652, Raytown, MO 64133. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)




Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of this very special man. He was a dad who really loved his sons & his friends meant a lot to him. Rest in peace dear Herman. You are loved.
Gloria Jackson
Friend
