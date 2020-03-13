|
|
Herman H. Church Herman H. Church, 90, formerly of Kansas City, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 11th in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his fiancé Sharon Raye, son Herman L. Church, son Michael A. Church, daughter Terri Beaupre-Davis, grandson Nigel Church and granddaughter Arti Church. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Church family. (423) 282-1521
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2020