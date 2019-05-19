|
Herman K. Mend , 93, of Lenexa, Kansas, died with his beloved wife, Doris, of nearly 68 years by his side on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019. He leaves behind his children, Linda Lundsten (Gustaf) of Lenexa; Robert (Karen) of Davie, FL; Bruce (Becky) of Overland Park; and Richard of Lenexa. In addition he leaves behind a sister, Emmi Force of Setauket, NY; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is loved by all and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019